Ailing lioness dies during treatment, had injured three before rescue

Amreli, Mar 27(PTI) An ailing lioness that had attacked three persons, including two forest officials, before being rescued in Gujarat’s Amreli district died on Wednesday during treatment at an animal care centre, an official said.

Advertisment

While a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of her death, GL Vaghela, assistant conservator of forest of Shetrunji Wildlife Division, said the big cat, aged over 12 years, was already unwell when it was rescued.

The lioness’ poor health might be the reason behind her death, Vaghela said.

On March 23, this lioness had attacked and injured a security guard of a plastic manufacturing unit situated near Mitiyala village of Jafrabad taluka, said Vaghela. The guard was referred to a nearby hospital and he is out of danger.

Advertisment

“Later, the sarpanch of Mitiyala village gave the location of that lioness to our staff and told them that the big cat looked ill and in distress. When our staff, who reached the spot in their four-wheeler, was trying to spot her using binoculars, the big cat suddenly charged towards them,” said Vaghela.

While driver Veera Vaghela and tracker Haresh Pandya went inside their vehicle, the lioness broke its left window pane and attacked the two, he said.

Pandya and Vaghela sustained injuries on the head, shoulder and hands, said Vaghela, adding that both were out of danger and currently receiving treatment.

After attacking our staff, the lioness hid in the nearby bushes, he said.

“Upon learning about the attack, our second team reached the spot and tranquilised her. She was under treatment at Babarkot care centre where she died on Wednesday,” said the the forest official. PTI COR PJT NR