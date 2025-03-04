Ailing man dies by suicide in Thane district

Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) A 55-year-old man who was suffering from an ailment allegedly committed suicide at his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Dhamankar Naka area of Bhiwandi on Sunday, an official said.

He said the victim, Shabbir Ahmed Lal Mohammad Sheikh, was suffering from a kidney disorder.

Sheikh allegedly drowned himself in a drum of water. He was pulled out by his brother and neighbours and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said. PTI COR ARU