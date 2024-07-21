Ailing man evacuated from motor tanker off Gujarat coast, given medical help by ICG

Ahmedabad, Jul 21 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) evacuated an ailing man from a motor tanker vessel in the Arabian sea off Gujarat coast and provided medical relief, the force said on Sunday.

Upon receiving a message on Saturday regarding a medical emergency onboard MT Zeal, an ICG Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was launched from Coast Guard Air Enclave at Porbandar under trying weather conditions, it said.

"The man was reportedly unconscious and suffering from numbness in his lower body and had a very low pulse. The aircraft, braving high intensity winds and heavy rainfall at sea that reduced visibility to less than 100 metres, arrived at MT Zeal some 20 kilometres from Porbandar," it said.

"The patient was evacuated using a rescue basket and provided interim relief in the aircraft and at the Coast Guard Air Enclave at Porbandar immediately after landing. Once the condition of the patient was stable, he was handed over to the local agency for further medical management," the ICG release said. PTI KA BNM