Ailing police constable commits suicide in Thane

Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) A police constable battling health issues allegedly committed suicide in Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The constable, Swapnil Budhwant, was attached to the Mumbra police station and is suspected to have consumed a poisonous substance on Monday at his home, he said.

Budhwant, aged around 40, was rushed to a hospital in Mulund in Mumbai, where he died, said the official, adding his autopsy report was awaited.

The constable had not been keeping well and was on sick leave for the last one month and supposed to join duty this week, he said.

His father was also in the police force and retired as an assistant commissioner. PTI COR RSY