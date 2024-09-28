Ailing senior citizen from Jalna reunited with kin after losing way during train journey

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) A 73-year-old man from Jalna afflicted with amnesia and paralysis has been reunited with his kin after he lost his way while on a journey to Mumbai in July.

He was admitted in a hospital in Sindhudurg after he left from Mumbai from Jalna on July 21 and then lost his way, said Sanvita Ashram founder Sandeep Parab on Saturday.

"After hospital authorities in Sindhudurg contacted us, our team reached there and through continuous communication with him found out he was Chandkhan Pathan from Ashti in Jalna. We contacted Jalna police as well as the collectorate there. The former sarpanch of Ashti, Akhtar Abdul Sheikh, helped us reunite Pathan with his kin," Parab said.

Sanvita Ashram is an NGO that takes care of destitute persons.