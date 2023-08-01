Ailing tigress from Valmiki Tiger Reserve brought to Patna Zoo for better treatment

Patna, Aug 1 (PTI) An ailing tiger of Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar's West Champaran district has been brought to Patna Zoo for better treatment, officials said.

Advertisment

The ailing elderly tigress, Unique Identification (UID) number-8, was brought to Patna Zoo from the VTR by officials of the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) on Monday night.

"The tigress (UID No-8) is now under the constant monitoring of Patna Zoo officials and a team of veterinary experts. We are providing her with the best possible treatment at Patna Zoo ... .Our efforts are on to save the ailing big cat", P K Gupta, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden, told PTI on Tuesday.

"... We decided to bring her to Patna Zoo for advanced and better treatment. It is suspected that the tigress received severe injury on her left limb as she is not able to walk properly... It also appears that the tigress was under excessive pain and starving for a couple of days and was not in a position to kill. Tigress has also lost left canine (top) teeth", Gupta said.

Advertisment

The tigress was first spotted near Pandai river in VTR on July 28, he said, adding the DEFCC has also informed the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), about the condition of the tigress.

The NTCA is a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change. It is the apex body that administers 'Project Tiger'.

The VTR, the only national park in Bihar, has recorded a 75 per cent increase in tiger numbers — from 31 in 2018 to 54 in 2022. Enthused by the sharp increase in the tiger population at VTR, the Bihar government has initiated the process of developing 'Kaimur wildlife sanctuary' (KWLS) into another tiger reserve or 'tiger-bearing landscape' in the state. This sanctuary occupies an area of 1,504.96 square kilometres.

"As per the report 'Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022', released by the NTCA and Wildlife Institute of India on July 29, 2023, the VTR has recorded a 75 per cent increase in tiger numbers — from 31 in 2018 to 54 in 2022. There has been an increase of 23 tigers in the last four years", said Gupta. PTI PKD RG