Ailing two-year-old child dies after vehicle stuck in traffic during AAP protest in Doda: Officials

Doda, Sep 9 (PTI) A two-year-old girl suffering from pneumonia, who was being taken to a hospital by her family, died after their vehicle was caught in a traffic jam during protests on Tuesday against the detention of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act, officials said.

They said an investigation has started into the incident after the girl's father claimed that they were not allowed to pass by the deployed cops despite repeated requests.

The child, who was referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda from Primary health centre Thathri, breathed her last after her vehicle was stuck in a traffic jam at Pul Doda near the town despite efforts by police to clear the way for the vehicle carrying the patient, the officials said.

Traffic was stopped at Pul Doda in view of continuous day-long protests by Malik's supporters at the clock tower in the town, the officials said, adding police cleared the clock tower of these people several times during the day using mild lathicharge but the protesters, including women, dodged the cops and continued their stir, demanding immediate release of their leader.

A police officer was also injured in a clash with protesters after the law enforcement agencies tried to stop hundreds of people from marching towards the town, the officials said.

There was heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel in sensitive areas on Tuesday to thwart protests by Malik's supporters. PTI COR TAS RT RT RT