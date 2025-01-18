Ailing woman hacked to death by drug-addict son in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 18 (PTI) A 53-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her son in Thamarassery, police said on Saturday.

The tragic incident took place at the home of Subaida's sister in Puthuppady, where she had been resting after undergoing major surgery, they said.

The deceased woman's son, Aashiq (24) had recently returned from Bengaluru. Authorities have stated that he was a drug addict and had been receiving treatment for his addiction in Bengaluru.

However, police said that further details will be confirmed after the investigation.

According to locals, Aashiq used a sharp weapon to kill his mother.

Thamarassery police, who apprehended the accused shortly after the crime, refrained from commenting on specific details at this time.

An FIR has not yet been registered, and the police are still carrying out the necessary procedures related to the case. PTI LGK ROH