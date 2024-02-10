Aim is to have 100 start-ups with Rs 100 crore turnover in Odisha by 2036: Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar, Feb 10 (PTI) Odisha aims to have 100 start-ups with a turnover of Rs 100 crore each by 2036, the state's centenary year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

Pradhan was speaking at a fireside chat in a prelude event to the inauguration of the 100 Cube Start-up Conclave at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar here.

He said the youth of Odisha will significantly contribute to the development of India as it completes 100 years of Independence in 2047, and asserted IIT Bhubaneswar will play a critical role in anchoring the state's talent.

"Our target is to mint 100 start-ups with 100 crore-plus turnover by 2036. The 100 Cube event by IIT Bhubaneswar is envisioned for this purpose. Together we will create a culture of entrepreneurship in India," Pradhan said.

In the 10 years of the Narendra Modi government, the start-up ecosystem in the country has boomed tremendously with tech latent stemming from all quarters, especially economically backward states.

"Since 2014 there has been a paradigm shift in the start-up ecosystem in India. In the last 10 years, the number of start-ups has increased from three-four thousands to over one lakh," he said.

Pradhan also asserted that the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya was a unifying force for the country and was rejoiced in Odisha as well.

India's talent pool resides in areas where hunger for resolution is the most, he said, adding the academia, start-ups and the industry are working together to fill the skill gap in the country. PTI SJJ SMN