Aim to create unique individuals for future challenges: J-K LG Sinha to schools

Jammu, Dec 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday called upon schools and educational institutions to have a single aim – to create unique individuals for future challenges.

“The world is experiencing transformative changes driven by cutting-edge technologies and schools must focus on using new tools to aid creativity, curiosity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” he said, speaking at the anniversary celebration of a private school here.

The Lt Governor said the critical thinking and curiosity is the greatest strength of students.

“The teachers and parents should allow students to study based on their interests, passions, and abilities to develop talent without pressure,” he said.

Sinha said educational institutions must pay special attention to four key aspects -- access, equity, quality, and outcome.

“The dual goals for educators are to make students college-ready and future-ready and to familiarise them with continuously evolving skill sets, transforming them into 21st-century global citizens,” he said.

The Lt Governor said the introduction of artificial intelligence will revolutionise the classroom, enabling teachers to use data analysis to understand student abilities and provide better mentoring.

“The hybrid classroom model, leveraging digital platforms, will ensure technology-driven education is accessible to all. The role of teachers will shift from being mere information providers to mentors,” he said.

He said the core responsibility of the teachers would be to instill necessary skills, creativity, and give children dreams and determination.

"This also includes introducing them to their traditions, language, values, love, compassion, non-violence, and brotherhood," he said.