Aim to ensure holistic development of every section of society: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said her government aims to ensure holistic development and upliftment of every section of society, and highlighted that development projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore have been approved for the rural parts of the national capital.

Attending a programme at the Mangolpuri assembly constituency, she asserted that there would be no shortage of resources for the development of the area.

She inaugurated the newly named Maharshi Durbalnath Dham Centre and unveiled the statue of Maharaja Agrasen at the event. She said that while Sant Durbalnath spread the message of unity and humanity, Maharaja Agrasen dedicated his life to service and social harmony.

Inspired by their ideals, the Mangolpuri region is moving forward on the path of progress today, Gupta said.

The chief minister informed the gathering that through the Rural Development Committee, the Delhi Government had approved development projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore in the rural parts of the capital.

The aim of the government was not merely to govern but also to ensure holistic development and upliftment of every section of society, she said.

Gupta said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi was achieving new heights in infrastructure, healthcare, environment, and public welfare.

"This year, the Delhi Government had celebrated major cultural and spiritual occasions such as Chhath, Valmiki Jayanti, Ramlila festivals, and Deepotsav in a grand manner, making Delhi a vibrant centre of culture and spirituality," she said.

After Ayodhya, the most magnificent Deepotsav was held in Delhi, where 1.25 lakh earthen lamps were lighted at Kartavya Path and a drone show based on the life of Lord Ram was held near India Gate, she added.