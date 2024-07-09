Aim to fill 30,000 vacant posts by Sep end: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Jul 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday asked officials to complete the procedure to fill around 30,000 vacant posts in various government departments by the end of September.

Soren was reviewing the progress of recruitment in different departments and the work status of under-construction flyovers in Ranchi during a meeting here.

"We have a target to fill around 30,000 vacant posts by the end of September 2024. Our government is moving forward with the commitment of completing these appointments," he said, according to an official release.

"Due to shortage of human resources in government offices, departmental efficiency as well as the schemes and projects run by the government in public interest get adversely affected," it said.

The CM said the appointment process of 5,000 police personnel and 583 excise constables should be expedited, too.

Soren also asked officials concerned to complete the flyover construction work in Ranchi at the earliest. PTI SAN RBT