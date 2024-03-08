Aim to turn MP into seat of Indian knowledge and tradition, says Union minister Pradhan

Ujjain, Mar 8 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said a plan was being charted out to make Madhya Pradesh the seat of Indian knowledge and tradition, with the state's Indore-Ujjain corridor spearheading it.

He was speaking after virtually inaugurating three state-of-the-art laboratories that are coming up under the Centre for Experiential Learning on Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship (C-ELITE) of the Indian Institute of Technology Indore. A satellite campus of IIT Indore is coming up here and this facility will be part of it.

"We want to turn MP into the seat of Indian knowledge tradition in the 21st century led by the Indore-Ujjain corridor," he said.

Pradhan asked IIT Indore to study different aspects like livelihood, water management, logistics, sustainable development and quality of life of the people at local level and make MP the seat of Indian knowledge tradition.

"Draw a plan for this in three months. The directors and teachers of Indian Institute of Technology and other institutions should understand the rich scientific tradition of the country in Indian languages," a government release quoted Pradhan as saying.

"Understand in depth about the calculation of rainfall done 300 to 400 years ago and the accurate time calculations carried out thousands of years ago in India," he added.

He said the DeepTech Research Centre of IIT Indore was an example of the implementation of the New Education Policy, which will be helpful in taking innovations forward.

"The world was aware of the talents of the people of Madhya Pradesh in the field of science. The people of the state have demonstrated their talents in the field of science in foreign countries as well. Research, exploration and innovation are integral to the people of MP," the minister said.

These innovations should be provided appropriate platforms and implemented for good, Pradhan added.