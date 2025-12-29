AIMIM announces candidates for Thane, Vasai-Virar civic polls

Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday announced candidates for the upcoming elections to the Thane and Vasai-Virar municipal corporations.
Imtiaz Jaleel, the president of the party's Maharashtra unit, said that as of now, the party has finalised the names of five candidates from Mumbra in Thane city and three candidates from the Vasai-Virar region.
"The list includes professionals from diverse backgrounds, including two doctors, who will be contesting the civic elections on the AIMIM ticket," he said, adding that the party aims to field candidates with a local connect and experience in public service.
Discussions on candidate selection for the Bhiwandi-Nizampur polls are in the final stages, he said.
Jaleel said the AIMIM will contest one seat in Taloja as part of its strategy to expand its presence in urban local bodies across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Twenty-nine civic bodies, including the municipal corporations of Thane, Vasai-Virar, and Bhiwandi-Nizampur, will go to polls on January 15, and the counting of votes will take place the next. The last date for filing nominations is December 30. PTI COR ARU