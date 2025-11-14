AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi thanks Bihar voters, urges non-NDA parties to address shortcomings

Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday thanked the people of Bihar for ensuring the success of party's candidates in five assembly constituencies and urged non-NDA parties to introspect.

Owaisi, who extensively campaigned in Bihar in support of his party candidates, also said non-NDA parties should try to address their shortcomings instead of assuming voters would automatically favour them.

Addressing reporters here, he said, "I am grateful to the people of Bihar. Especially, I have been saying from the beginning that RJD would not be able to stop BJP. You can check my speeches. I had said that. Today also, I am appealing to those people in Bihar who have misconception about the 'MY' (Muslim and Yadav) combination," In an apparent reference to minority voters in Bihar, he urged them to become "vote takers" rather than just "vote givers", saying it would help promote leadership among them and also check "communal and fascist forces".

He added that non-BJP parties like RJD need to examine why they were not able to prevent the BJP's growth. "Those who feel relieved by abusing him are welcome to do so." Referring to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's reported comments blaming the rout of 'Mahagathbandhan" in Bihar on SIR, he said the non-NDA parties should focus on addressing their own weaknesses.

"If you feel that we are big and people would vote for us, first of all you have to be humble. If you think that you are a 'Raja' and voters are your people, that era has come to an end," he said.