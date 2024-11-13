AIMIM chief Owaisi welcomes SC's directions on 'bulldozer justice'

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's directions on 'bulldozer justice' and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier had celebrated "bulldozer raj", which the SC called "a lawless state of affairs".

Advertisment

Coming down hard on 'bulldozer justice', the Supreme Court today laid down pan-India guidelines on demolition of properties and said the Executive cannot become a judge, declare an accused as guilty and demolish his house.

"The #Bulldozer judgement of the Supreme Court is a welcome relief. The most important part of it is not in its eloquence, but the enforceable guidelines. Hopefully they will prevent state governments from collectively punishing Muslims & other marginalised groups," the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member said in a post on 'X'.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said if the Executive, in an arbitrary manner, demolishes the house of a citizen only on the ground that they are accused of a crime, then it acts contrary to the principles of rule of law.

Advertisment

"We should remember that no less than @narendramodi has celebrated bulldozer raj, which SC today called a lawless state of affairs," Owaisi further said.