AIMIM has identified 6 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra to contest: Jaleel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 11 (PTI) All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday said the party has identified six Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra to field candidates.

Jaleel, the MP from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) and also the party's state unit chief, however, did not give details of these six seats.

He also said it would be clear in a day or two from where he would fight the upcoming polls.

Earlier, Jaleel had asked the party to nominate him from a seat in Mumbai claiming the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar seat was a safe bet for the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. PTI AW BNM