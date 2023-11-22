AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi booked for 'threatening' police official

Hyderabad: A case was registered against All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi here on Wednesday for allegedly threatening and obstructing a police official from performing official duty, during the legislator's election campaign, police said.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, contesting from Chandrayangutta Assembly segment here for the upcoming polls in Telangana, was addressing a public meeting on Tuesday night, where the Station House Officer (SHO) of Santosh Nagar police station and other police officials went for bandobust duty.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, seeking re-election from the Chandrayangutta seat, after noticing the SHO near the dais approached towards him "pointing out his finger" and asking the police official to leave from the place after being reportedly asked to stop his speech for allegedly exceeding the time limit of 10 PM as per the Model Code of Conduct for the election.

In a video, that went viral on social media, Akbaruddin Owaisi is seen moving towards the police official after telling him "Inspector saab I have a watch with me. Shall I give my watch to you. You leave (from here)".

Akbaruddin Owaisi further said no can stop him from speaking and if he signals (his supporters), then the police official would be forced to run away from the place.

"Do you think that I have become weak after facing knives and bullets. I still have a lot of courage. There is still five minutes left and I will speak...No one can stop me. If I give a signal then you will have to run away...shall we make him run? They come to weaken us," Akbaruddin Owaisi is heard saying in the video.

The SHO subsequently lodged a complaint and a case was registered against Akbaruddin Owaisi in Santosh Nagar police station, a senior police official told PTI.

The SHO was standing near the dais as part of security, however, the MLA thought that the former intervened and disturbed him before the time limit and that he tried to stop him from speaking, but that was not the matter, the official said.

"The MLA thought that the SHO came to stop him and he approached towards the SHO pointing his finger," the official said.

Based on the complaint by the SHO, a case under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against Akbaruddin Owaisi, he said.

Responding on the video, Asaduddin Owaisi said as per Election Commission rules they have permission to conduct a rally up to 10 PM. However, the police official tried to stop the meeting before the deadline, he said.