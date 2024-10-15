AIMIM leader Jaleel's meeting with Jarange fuels speculation in political circles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 15 (PTI) AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday hinted at allying with Maratha activist Manoj Jarange for the cause of Marathas and Muslims, shortly after the Election Commission declared the schedule for the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Jaleel met Jarange in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district in the evening.

"If people's welfare is involved, anything can happen. Important cards will be played at the right time," Jarange told reporters flanked by Jaleel.

The Maratha activist said he discussed social and political issues with Jaleel during their meeting.

Jaleel, the state president of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, claimed he was a "fan" of Jarange for his steadfastness.

"We have heard that he (Jarange) is keen to field candidates (in the upcoming assembly polls). Let's see. I cannot make decisions on my own for my party. Even Jarange finalises a decision after consulting his community," the former Aurangabad MP added.

Jaleel claimed the people of Maharashtra have lost their faith in the established political parties in Maharashtra.

"People won't trust political parties unless fresh faces are brought in. Jarange wants justice for his community and AIMIM for our community (Muslims). If we have a common goal, we can join Jarange," the former MP added.

Jaleel said Jarange does not blame members of other communities and speaks about harmony and humanity.

Notably, the Marathwada region, the ground zero of Maratha protests steered by Jarange, witnessed a significant division of votes during the recent Lok Sabha elections, a factor believed to have contributed in the narrow defeat of OBC leader of BJP, Pankaja Munde, from Beed.

Meanwhile, Jarange criticised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for not fulfilling the Maratha community's quota demand before the model code of conduct for the assembly polls came into force.

Jarange appealed to the Maratha community to show its power by ensuring 100 per cent voting in the elections next month.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

"The Maratha community had hoped that its demands (regarding quota) would be fulfilled, but Fadnavis has worked to ruin the life of Maratha youth. He worked to ensure that the community did not remain united, didn't progress and was deprived of reservation. Hence, they have announced the elections without fulfilling our demand," he alleged.

"Making decisions was in their (ruling parties) hands. But now, the community will decide whether to bring you back to power. The community cannot be ignored while forming the government. The Marathas have shown their power for 14 months and should now show their power through voting," he said.

Marathas should vote for their children's future and not for any political party, the activist said.