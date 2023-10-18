AIMIM leader moves court against Rahul Gandhi, says pet dog's name 'Noorie' hurts his religious sentiment

Prayagraj, Oct 18 (PTI) An AIMIM leader has approached a local court here against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for gifting a dog named Noorie to his mother Sonia Gandhi, saying the name hurts his religious sentiments.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Mohammad Farhan said the dog's name has hurt his religious sentiments as the word 'Noorie' is specifically related to Islam, and also finds a mention in Quran.

Office of the judicial magistrate has confirmed that the AIMIM leader has approached the court.

Speaking to PTI, Farhan's lawyer Mohammad Ali said they approached the court of Judical Magisrate Aviral Singh on Monday seeking to lodge an FIR against Rahul Gandhi under IPC Section 295 A (hurting religious sentiments).

The lawyer said the AIMIM leader came to know about the dog's name from various newspapers, Rahul Gandhi's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Farhan had advised Rahul Gandhi through news channels and newspapers to change the dog's name and apologise publicly, but it had no effect on him, the lawyer said.

He said that the court has summoned Farhan on November 8 to record his statement. After going through the complaint, the court can summon Rahul Gandhi, the lawyer said.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier posted a video of gifting a dog to his mother Sonia Gandhi on World Animal Day. PTI RAJ ABN ABN SKY SKY