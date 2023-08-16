AIMIM leader, three others held in murder case in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI) Four persons, including an AIMIM leader who is Jalpally Municipality Chairman here, were arrested in connection with the murder of a rowdy sheeter last week, police said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old man, who was previously involved in nine cases in different police stations in the city, was killed at his office inBandlaguda police station limits on August 11.

The prime accused in the murder case, who is another rowdy sheeter and a friend of the deceased man, had allegedly stabbed him to death with a knife and fled, police said. The prime accused was in a relationship with the deceased, they said.

As part of a criminal conspiracy, the prime accused was used by the second accused and other accused, to eliminate the man to settle personal grudges between the family of the second accused and the deceased, police said.

The motive behind the murder was that the deceased man had made videos of alleged "irregularities" in Jalpally Municipality and also against Jalpally Municipality Chairman (accused number three). He had also allegedly blackmailed the family of the second accused and the other accused, and continued to circulate videos after taking money from them, a senior police official said.

"On investigation so far, it has been revealed that the deceased was making videos of adverse statements on the family of second accused and other accused about their political positions, and defaming them in public regularly through news channels and social media," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Zone) Ch Rupesh said in a release.

On knowing the relationship between the prime accused and the deceased, the other accused hatched a conspiracy to divert the motive behind the murder and offered Rs 13 lakh to the prime accused to eliminate the man, the senior police official said.

As part of the plan, the prime accused lured the deceased by taking a boy to his office for him to have sexual intercourse with, before he was killed, police said.

However, an in-depth investigation revealed the criminal conspiracy behind the murder, and during the course of the investigation four persons were arrested. A hunt is on to nab two others, the official said.

Police had earlier registered another case against one associate of the deceased for allegedly insulting the national flag by draping his (rowdy sheeter's) body in the tricolour on August 11.

The case was booked based on a complaint that alleged that the rowdy sheeter's body was covered in the national flag while it was being carried in an ambulance, police said. PTI VVK ANE