AIMIM leads in three seats in Bihar

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM was leading in three seats as counting was underway for the Bihar assembly polls on Friday, according to the Election Commission.

AIMIM's Md Sarawar Alam was leading in Kochadhaman by 4,370 votes, Akhtarul Iman was ahead in Amour by 8,956 votes, and Ghulam Sarwar was leading in Baisi by 5,139 votes.

All these seats are in the Seemanchal region, which has a significant Muslim population.

Overall, the ruling NDA was leading in 166 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122. The opposition INDIA bloc was way behind, leading in 59 of the 243 seats in the assembly.

The AIMIM fought the elections independently, without joining any of the coalitions.

The tally is likely to change with several rounds of counting still left.