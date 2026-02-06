AIMIM nominates sweeper-turned-corporator for mayor's post in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) The All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen on Friday fielded a civic conservancy worker-turned-corporator for the post of mayor in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and asked other parties to support him to show their love for the Scheduled Castes.

In the elections to the 115-member civic body on January 15, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 57 seats, followed by AIMIM that bagged 33 seats. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena could win only 13 seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) secured six and four seats, respectively.

The BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have fielded Sameer Rajurkar for the post of mayor, elections for which will be held on February 10.

"We have nominated Ashok Hirwale for the post of mayor. He served as a sweeper in the municipal corporation for 28 years. Parties other than the BJP should come together to ensure he wins. The anti-BJP parties and those from the Scheduled Castes in the BJP have a golden chance to express love for the SC community," AIMIM Maharashtra unit chief Imtiaz Jaleel said at a press conference here.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Congress and NCP should come together and make Hiwrale win, he added.

If all these parties come together, the tally will be 58, higher than BJP's 57, Jaleel claimed.

Speaking about the mayoral polls in Malegaon civic body in Nashik, Jaleel said the AIMIM will remain "neutral' there.

This stand will help ISLAM party, which has emerged as the biggest party in Malegaon Municipal Corporation, he added.

"If we join the voting process, then it will help the Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde. That is why we have decided to remain neutral in Malegaon," the former MP added.

He also warned elected representatives of his party from joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The AIMIM will act against such people. We have done this against five in Akot. The woman who sided with the BJP in Badnera in Amravati too will face action," Jaleel said. PTI AW BNM