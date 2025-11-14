New Delhi: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has dealt a body blow to the grand old party, the Congress, in the Seemanchal region as it appears set to win six seats.

An aggressive campaign by Asaduddin Owaisi in Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria and Purnia districts helped him gain the support of the electorate and eroded the Congress vote bank.

The Congress, which contested 61 seats, was banking on a strong performance in this region, but it managed to win only a few seats, while AIMIM candidates secured five seats and were leading in one. Its candidates defeated the Congress and RJD nominees by huge margins.

The impact was evident in the region as Owaisi was unhappy with the RJD after four of his legislators joined Tejashwi’s party following the 2020 elections.

AIMIM’s presence resulted in a split in the traditional Mahagathbandhan Muslim vote bank, which in some seats directly benefited rival NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidates.

The entry of Owaisi’s party has effectively changed the political landscape in the Seemanchal region, which was considered a stronghold of the Mahagathbandhan. It made the contest multi-angular and helped the NDA consolidate its vote base.