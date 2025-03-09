AIMIM, PDP extend condolences to Aurangzeb Naqshbandi on his mother’s demise

New Delhi: Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP, dialed senior journalist Aurangzeb Naqshbandi to offer condolences on the passing of his mother, Rashida Naqshbandi.

Rashida Naqshbandi passed away on March 4, 2025, in New Delhi, following a sudden cardiac arrest.

Owaisi expressed his sorrow and offered prayers for Rashida Naqshbandi’s soul and strength for her family during the call to Naqshbandi, consulting editor at NewsDrum.

The outpouring of support began shortly after Rashida Naqshbandi’s death.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, wrote to Aurangzeb, stating, “The loss of a mother is an irreplaceable void. Her strength and love will continue to guide you. My deepest sympathies.”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah jointly termed it “a profound loss,” offering prayers for the family. Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari added on X, “My heartfelt condolences to her entire family, including her two worthy sons, Arshad Kaloo and Aurangzeb.”

The PDP also condoled the demise of Rashida Naqshbandi, wife of the late Dr. Abdul Rashid Kaloo of Shivpora and the mother of noted journalists Arshad Kaloo and Aurangzeb Naqshbandi. She was sister-in-law to Greater Kashmir Editor-in-Chief Fayaz Kaloo, Mirror of Kashmir Editor Ghulam Hassan Kaloo, and Dr. Farooq Kaloo.

In a statement, the PDP said that, on the direction of Party President Mehbooba Mufti, a delegation led by General Secretary Khurshid Alam visited the family to extend sympathies.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to her entire family, including her two sons, Arshad Kaloo and Aurangzeb. We also extend our condolences to her brothers-in-law, including Ghulam Hassan Kaloo, Dr. Farooq Kaloo, and Fayaz Kaloo sahib. May Allah grant the bereaved family the strength to endure this profound loss and bless the departed soul,” the statement read.

As reported earlier, the Press Club of Kashmir hailed her as “a lady of grace and affection,” while the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir also paid tribute.

She was laid to rest in Srinagar on March 5, with a funeral attended by close family and associates.