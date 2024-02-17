AIMIM planning to field candidates from Bihar's Seemanchal in LS polls: Owaisi

Kishanganj (Bihar), Feb 17 (PTI) The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) is planning to field candidates from the Seemanchal region of Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday.
The AIMIM is also planning to contest two or three seats in Jharkhand in the general elections, he said.
"We are planning to field candidates in parliamentary seats in the Seemanchal region of Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In the last general elections, we had contested only one seat in the region -- Kishanganj," Owaisi told reporters here.
"This time, apart from Kishanganj, we are planning to field party candidates in three more seats. The final decision will be taken very soon. Besides, I have met a delegation of our party leaders from Jharkhand, and we are also considering fielding our candidates in two-three seats in the neighbouring state in the Lok Sabha polls," said the AIMIM chief, who is on a three-day tour of Seemanchal region, which has a high concentration of Muslims.
The Seeemanchal region comprises four northeastern districts of Bihar -- Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar.
Speaking about the proposal of establishment of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus in Kishanganj, Owaisi, said, "The AMU campus in Kishanganj is still a non-starter; the BJP-led central government and the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar are responsible for this. Administrative as well as technical hurdles in the construction of the AMU campus in Kishanganj can easily be resolved, if both the central and state governments take the matter seriously.
"The construction work of the AMU campus in Kishanganj started during the UPA regime but the work later stopped. No efforts have been made to pursue the matter," the Hyderabad MP said.
Commenting on Nitish Kumar's ditching of the Mahagathbandhan and return to the NDA, Owaisi compared the chief minister to a "chameleon that frequently changes colour".
"He (Kumar) also frequently changes his political allies," Owaisi said.
He also accused the CM of not bothering about the development of the Seemanchal region.
In a public meeting in Kishanganj on Friday, the AIMIM chief had alleged that "communalism is on the rise since the ascent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power, and Muslims were being deprived of their due share in politics". PTI COR PKD ACD