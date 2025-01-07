AIMIM president Owaisi attacks NDA govt over China policy

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) Attacking the NDA government over its China policy, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday asked if there is any plan to get patrolling rights "restored" in Galwan in eastern Ladakh.

He claimed that the Centre's recent protest with China over the formation of two counties and its "request for consideration" on the new dam on Brahmaputra are not going to move Beijing.

"Do we have any plan to get the patrolling rights for our soldiers restored in Galwan, Hot Spring, Gogra, Pangong and Kailash range? Have we completely given up on restoration of status quo of April 2020 in eastern Ladakh," he said in a post on 'X'.

It is not only India’s internal security which is being mismanaged completely, particularly in Manipur and other northeastern states, but equally worrying is the "mishandling of India’s external security" where constant attempts to politicise the armed forces are likely to worsen matters, he alleged.

The Modi government does not allow debate on these serious issues in the parliament, he said.

India on January 3 said it had lodged a "solemn protest" with China over the creation of two new counties in Hotan prefecture, asserting that such moves will not lend legitimacy to Beijing's "illegal and forcible" occupation in the region.

The AIMIM president said the country's diplomacy is reduced to "Modi gifting expensive diamonds to Ms Jill Biden".

A USD 20,000 diamond presented by PM Modi to US First Lady Jill Biden was the most expensive gift given by any world leader to the Biden family in 2023, the US State Department has said. PTI SJR GDK SJR KH