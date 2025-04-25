Asaduddin Owaisi distributes black armbands at mosque to protest Pahalgam attack

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi distributed black armbands at a mosque before the Friday prayers, urging people to wear them as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Owaisi, who also wore a black armband, distributed them at a mosque in Shastripuram here, party sources said.

"Juma Namaz, please do wear a black band around your arms to protest the terrorist act perpetrated by LeT in Pahalgam against innocent Indians," he said in a post on 'X'.

Terrorists had opened fire at a tourist spot near Pahalgam in Kashmir on the afternoon of April 22, killing 26 people—mostly tourists—in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.