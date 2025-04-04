AIMIM protests Waqf bill in Latur

Latur (Maharashtra), Apr 4 (PTI) All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers staged a protest here on Friday against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The changes introduced by the bill would adversely affect Waqf properties and weaken the Muslim community's rights over them, the protesters claimed.

The protest, led by AIMIM district president Mohammad Ali, took place at Ganjgolai with participants demanding withdrawal of the bill.

A memorandum opposing the amendment was submitted to the district authorities. PTI COR KRK