AIMIM rally heads back to Sambhajinagar from Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) AIMIM’s Tiranga rally, organised to seek the arrest of BJP legislator Nitesh Rane and Ramgiri Maharaj over the provocative remarks against Muslims, has headed back to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The rally, which was to enter Mumbai, was not allowed to proceed beyond Thane and its participants began making their way back to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Monday night, an official said.

The rally was led by Imtiaz Jaleel, former MP of AIMIM.

“Despite the fact that FIRs have been lodged at different places against them, the state government has refused to act against Nitesh Rane and Ramgiri Maharaj who have openly targeted the Muslim community and made inflammatory statements to disturbing peace in the state,” Jaleel said.

“The Mahayuti government is rattled by its defeat in the Lok Sabha. Now it wants Hindu-Muslim violence and thereby benefit during elections,” he said.

Speaking at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, former Union minister Sharad Pawar, without naming BJP MP Narayan Rane, said on Monday, “Sindhudurg district has given a chief minister to Maharashtra. He has also worked with me. I don’t want to say anything about him. But the way his son (Nitesh Rane) is making statements, I have never seen in Maharashtra’s history the future generation of a chief minister resort to such a path.” On Ramgiri Maharaj, Pawar said, “Those who are donning saffron attire are making venomous statements against people from other religion which is not appropriate. One should not make statements which affect the unity among the people from different religions.” PTI DC VT VT