AIMIM stages protest against violence in Sambhal; seeks aid for kin of deceased

Latur, Dec 4 (PTI) The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday staged a protest in Maharashtra's Latur to condemn alleged atrocities against Muslims during a recent violence at Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh over survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

The Latur unit of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party staged a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi Chowk in Latur around 11 am.

Violence erupted in Sambhal during a protest against a court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel. Four persons were killed in the violence and many more were injured.

During the protest in Latur, the AIMIM demanded a thorough investigation by the central government into the Sambhal violence, immediate suspension of the guilty police personnel, and stringent action against them.

They also sought a financial compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh for the injured.

AIMIM's Latur district chief Mohammad Ali Shaikh accused the government of fostering communal hatred.

He called for an "immediate end to atrocities against Muslims". PTI COR NP