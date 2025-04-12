AIMIM stages protest against Waqf law in Jaipur

Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) The AIMIM on Friday staged a protest in Jaipur's Bhatta Basti area against the Waq (Amendment) Act, the Bill for which was recently passed in Parliament.

The demonstration held after Friday prayers aimed to raise awareness about the perceived threats to Waqf properties and the rights of the Muslim community, AIMIM's Rajasthan unit chief Jameel Khan said.

Condemning the Act, Khan accused the Central government of attempting to seize control of Waqf assets and systematically marginalising the Muslims.

"This legislation is not about reform, but about reinforcing a broader agenda of exclusion and injustice against Muslims. We will continue to assert our democratic right to peaceful protest and also launch a public awareness campaign to explain the real implications of the Waqf law," Khan said.

"This was our peaceful effort to urge both the citizens and lawmakers to reconsider the amendment's broader impact on minority rights and social harmony," he added. PTI SDA ARI