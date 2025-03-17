AIMIM stages walk out from Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad, Mar 17 (PTI) The AIMIM members on Monday staged a walk out from the Telangana Legislative Assembly alleging that their questions are ingnored or changed apart from expressing dissatisfaction over other things with regard to the functioning of the House.

Speaker G Prasad Kumar announced closing of Question Hour and start of Zero Hour and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi objected this. Speaker assured him that the points raised by him would be taken up on Tuesday.

Akbaruddin Owaisi said the Speaker could have postponed the remaining questions part of the agenda instead of closing of question hour. Remaining questions are deemed to have been answered when Zero Hour was taken up immediately, he said.

Owaisi took exception to a few other issues concerning Question Hour and alleged that a question given by him was deleted. He also complained that he used to receive the agenda of the House in the night and questions are not answered properly.

Alleging that the House is not being conducted properly and that questions are being stopped, changed, and not answered properly—an attitude that "kills democracy and the House"—Akbaruddin Owaisi announced that his party members would be walking out.

The AIMIM floor leader slammed the government saying that Assembly is not Gandhi Bhavan, Congress headquarters in the state. PTI SJR SJR ADB