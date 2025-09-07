National

AIMIM to support Opposition candidate Sudershan Reddy in V-P election

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Asaduddin Owaisi and B Sudershan Reddy

Asaduddin Owaisi and B Sudershan Reddy

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has announced his party's support for the opposition's vice-presidential candidate, B Sudershan Reddy.

In a post on X, Owaisi has said the "Telangana CMO" spoke to him and requested him to support Reddy's candidature in the September 9 vice-presidential poll.

"@TelanganaCMO spoke to me today and requested that we support Justice Sudershan Reddy as Vice President. @aimim_national will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist," he said on Saturday.

The Hyderabad MP said he spoke to Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, and conveyed good wishes to him.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is represented in the Lok Sabha by Owaisi.

The stage is set for a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate Reddy for the September 9 vice-presidential election, in what is being described as a "south versus south" battle as both hail from south India.

Asaddudin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Vice-President NDA's Vice President Candidate NDA Vice Presidential candidate Next Vice President of India Opposition Vice Presidential Candidate Vice President Election Revanth Reddy A Revanth Reddy Anumula Revanth Reddy Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy B Sudershan Reddy