AIMIM woman leader seeks FIR against duo for 'objectionable' social media remarks

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) A woman functionary of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has approached Mumbai police seeking action against two persons for posting allegedly objectionable messages on social media, an official said on Monday.

Rizwana Khan, the AIMIM Mumbai Mahila cell president, has told police the duo has made condemnable remarks on X against her and her party colleague and former MLA Waris Pathan, the official added.

The police must register a First Information Report against the two for stalking, sexual harassment and making communal statements, Khan said in her application.

The Malwani police station official said Khan's application was being probed and a case will be registered if necessary.