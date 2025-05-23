Aiming for better air quality, Delhi govt to deploy anti-smog gun trucks across industrial areas

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Aiming to improve the city's air quality, the Delhi Government is set to deploy eight GPS-enabled hydraulic anti-smog gun vehicles across key industrial areas of the national capital, with the initiative to continue for ten months, excluding the monsoon period, officials said Friday.

The programme will run for 10 months, excluding the monsoon period, with the goal to significantly reduce airborne particulate matter and improve the air quality.

Each CNG-operated truck is equipped with an advanced anti-smog gun capable of spraying a fine mist over a horizontal distance of 30 meters and rotating 330 degrees, allowing comprehensive dust suppression, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

He added that the vehicles also feature horizontal sprinklers along their width to spray water directly onto roads, consuming at least 1,500 litres of water per hour.

Starting June 2025, the initiative, in collaboration with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), will be implemented across key industrial areas.

Each vehicle will function in two daily shifts- from 3 am to 7 am, and again during non-peak afternoon hours - totaling eight hours per day.

“Our government is fully committed to ensuring industrial growth while protecting the environment. We are taking concrete steps to minimise industrial waste and improve infrastructure so that businesses can thrive responsibly,” Sirsa said.

Currently, the DSIIDC operates eight water sprinklers and three anti-smog guns in the Bawana and Narela industrial zones.

The new vehicles will extend coverage to Patparganj, Okhla Phase-III, A Block and S Block Phase-II, Jhilmil, Nangloi, Udyog Vihar, Badli, and Bhorgarh.

Two additional vehicles will be kept in reserve for industrial areas managed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the minister added. PTI NSM NSM MPL MPL