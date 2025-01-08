Aiming for the right chord: AAP's 'Phir layenge Kejriwal' vs BJP's 'Badlaav chahiye'

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) As Delhi gears up for the crucial assembly polls on February 5, key players AAP and BJP are using high-energy songs to ramp up their campaigns and strike the right chord among voters.

Advertisment

The Congress is yet to release its campaign song though it has launched its campaign slogan.

The BJP had on January 5 released its 2.26-minute-long campaign song that calls for "Bahane nahin, badlaav chahiye" (No excuses, we need change) while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its 3.29-minute song "Phir Layenge Kejriwal" (Will bring Kejriwal again) Tuesday.

Congress leaders said the party would launch its campaign anthem soon. On Wednesday, at a press conference, the Congress announced a health scheme under the banner of the party's campaign slogan, which reads "Hogi Har Zarurat Puri, Congress Hai Zaroori".

Advertisment

The BJP's song, sung by party MP Manoj Tiwari, emphasizes the need for a "new identity" for Delhi under its governance. The lyrics highlight the alleged failures of the AAP government, accusing it of making "false promises" and engaging in corruption.

Lines like "Jhute vaadon ko taagdi faadkar chahiye, bahane nahin, badlaav chahiye" (We need to tear apart false promises; no excuses, we need change) reflect the BJP's assertion that the AAP government has failed to deliver.

The song also refers to the 2020 Delhi riots and Yamuna river pollution with the line "Dangaon ka daag ab nahin, Yamuna mein jhag ab nahin" (No more stains of riots, no more froth in the Yamuna), calling out the current government's handling of law and order and environmental issues.

Advertisment

Furthermore, it critiques AAP's infrastructure initiatives, particularly alleged extravagant spending on government facilities, with lines like "Sheesha mahal banaya khuda janata ke paiso se" (A palace of glass built with public money).

By urging voters to usher in "parivartan" (change), the BJP song ties its narrative to its vision of improving governance in Delhi.

On the other hand, the AAP's campaign song highlights its achievements during its tenure and aims to resonate with voters, emphasizing continuity in governance.

Advertisment

Celebrating Kejriwal's leadership the song paints a picture of Kejriwal as "Delhi ka laal" (Delhi's beloved leader).

It emphasises the party's achievements over the past decade, focusing on free electricity and water, advancements in education, and affordable healthcare.

Lines like "Delhi mein bijli paani muft rakhta hai bas apna Kejriwal" (It's only Kejriwal who ensures free electricity and water in Delhi) highlight AAP's welfare schemes as its key accomplishments.

Advertisment

The song also underscores the government's focus on women's safety and public infrastructure, with lyrics praising Kejriwal for building flyovers and saving public funds.

It takes a dig at other parties with lines like "Baki saare jhoot failaya, phir bhi rukta na koi bhi kaam" (All others spread falsehood, yet no work ever stops).

The song portrays Kejriwal as "jadoogar hai, jhadoo karta hai" (the magician with the broom), referring to the party's electoral symbol and its anti-corruption claims.

Advertisment

Polling for the 70-member Delhi assembly is scheduled for February 5, with counting on February 8. PTI NSM ZMN