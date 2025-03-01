Aiming to bring normalcy in Manipur, Amit Shah directs security forces to ensure free movement of people on roads

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday directed security forces to ensure free movement of people on all routes in Manipur from March 8 and also called for strict action against those creating obstructions.

The direction was given here by Shah at a high-level meeting where the security situation of Manipur was discussed threadbare.

The order bears significance as travel through the areas inhabited by Imphal valley-based Meiteis and neighbouring hills based Kukis was totally prohibited since ethnic violence broke out between the two communities in May 2023.

While Kukis travel mostly through Mizoram to go outside the state, the Meiteis don't go to the hills dominated by the Kukis.

This confidence building step came 10 days after Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla ordered those holding illegal and looted arms to surrender before the security posts.

Chairing the review meeting, Shah also said the Centre remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in the state and is providing all necessary assistance in this regard.

The home minister directed that free movement of people should be ensured on all roads of Manipur from March 8, according to an official statement.

He also said that strict action should be taken against those creating obstructions on the roads.

This was the first such meeting held after the imposition of President's rule in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023. Over 250 people have lost their lives in the violence.

Sources said Shah took stock of the security situation in Manipur and a detailed briefing was given on the overall law and order situation in the state.

He directed that the fencing work on both sides of the designated entry points along Manipur's international border should be completed at the earliest.

The home minister said to make Manipur drug-free, the entire network involved in the drug trade should be dismantled.

Those who attended the meeting included Governor Bhalla, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Deputy Chief of Army Staff and Commander of the Army's Eastern Command among others.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

The security review was held after the February 20 ultimatum given by the governor to everyone holding illegal and looted arms to surrender.

During the seven-day period, more than 300 weapons were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts.

These include 246 firearms surrendered by Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol.

Bhalla on Friday extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal arms until 4 pm on March 6 following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time.

Several thousand arms were looted from police in different places in Manipur during the initial phase of the ethnic violence that began about 22 months ago.

Since taking over the charge of governor on January 3, Bhalla has been meeting a cross sections of people, taking feed back from them on how to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

He has also chaired several meetings in Manipur where law and order situation on the state was discussed and gave necessary directions to the security forces, officials said.

Bhalla, a former Union home secretary, who had closely worked with Shah for five years till August 2024, was handpicked by the Union home minister himself and said to have given the mandate to bring back normalcy to the restive state.

The violence in Manipur started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in May 2023. PTI ACB ZMN