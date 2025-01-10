Aiming to promote manufacturing hub in Hyderabad: CM

Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) The Telangana government is planning to promote manufacturing in a big way between the Outer Ring Road and the proposed Regional Ring Road in Hyderabad and make the city emerge as the "China plus alternative" for the world in manufacturing, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Friday.

Speaking at the National Council meeting of CII here, he said the state government has decided to build 'Future City' here which would compete with top cities in the world like New York, London, Seoul and Dubai.

"We want to build the greatest city in India. It will have only service sector," he said. The 'Future City' aims to be a pollution-free net zero city, he said.

The government is now replacing 3,200 state-run buses in Hyderabad with EV vehicles. Registration and road tax on electric vehicles has been removed, he said.

The work to rejuvenate the Musi river in Hyderabad has begun and the 55 km-long river flowing in the city would soon become clean, he said.

The government is planning a Regional Ring Road (RRR) on a 360 kms stretch and a regional ring rail around the RRR. Radial roads connecting the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR) and RRR are also being developed, he said.

Referring to the 'China Plus One strategy' of businesses diversifying manufacturing and supply chains beyond China, he said the government aims to make Hyderabad as the alternative to China.

"Between ORR and RRR there will be a manufacturing base... manufacturing and pharma, life sciences, aerospace, defence, EVs, solar... We have created a high focus on skills and job creation. My strategy is to make it China plus alternative for the world," he said.

As Telangana is a land-locked state, the government is planning to build a dry port with dedicated highway and rail links to the nearest Machilipatnam port in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

He added that government is creating an ecosystem with the best ease of doing business not only in India but also in the world. PTI SJR SJR ADB