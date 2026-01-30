AIMPLB condemns Assam CM Sarma over 'Miya' remarks; seeks SC, Prez intervention

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks on "Miyas", a derogatory term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims, and urged the Supreme Court as well as President Droupadi Murmu to intervene in the matter.

'Miya' is considered a derogatory term and is used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam whose ancestors had roots in Bangladesh.

In a statement, the AIMPLB said what was once limited to fringe voices is now being echoed by those occupying the highest constitutional offices.

The AIMPLB strongly condemned the recent "anti-Muslim and deeply divisive" statements made by Assam Chief Minister Sarma.

The Board has urged the Supreme Court of India to take immediate suo motu cognisance of this grave matter, the statement said.

AIMPLB spokesperson S Q R Ilyas alleged that hate speech and open incitement against Muslims are fast becoming normalised in the political discourse of the ruling party.

"What was once limited to fringe voices is now being echoed by those occupying the highest constitutional offices. Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and now Assam have repeatedly made inflammatory and unconstitutional remarks targeting Muslims," the AIMPLB said.

The Assam chief minister, while addressing a government function in Tinsukia, purportedly called for the harassment of the "Miyan" community so that they are forced to leave Assam, it said.

Stating that "Bangladeshi Miyas" live in Assam, Sarma said more than five lakh complaints have been filed by BJP workers during the Special Revision (SR) process against such "foreigners".

The Board has also appealed to President Droupadi to take appropriate constitutional action against the Assam chief minister for these "dangerous" and "unconstitutional" remarks.

"The Chief Justice of India has been urged to intervene without delay. Failure to act firmly and swiftly may embolden further hate speech and create conditions of social unrest and lawlessness," the statement said.

The Board called upon all secular political parties, civil society groups and justice-loving citizens to take serious note of this "open call for discrimination" and stand united in defence of constitutional values.