AIMPLB condemns Assam CM's 'anti-Muslim' remarks, urges SC to take cognisance of it

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Tuesday strongly condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's alleged "anti-Muslim" statements and urged the Supreme Court to take immediate suo motu cognisance of this "grave matter".

It also appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to take appropriate constitutional action against Sarma for making "dangerous and unconstitutional" remarks.

In a statement, the board's spokesperson, S Q R Ilyas, alleged that hate speech and open incitement against Muslims are becoming normalised in the political discourse of the ruling party.

"What was once limited to fringe voices is now being echoed by those occupying the highest constitutional offices. Chief ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and now Assam have repeatedly made inflammatory and unconstitutional remarks targeting Muslims," Ilyas stated.

Chief Minister Sarma, while addressing a government function in Tinsukia, allegedly called for the harassment of the "miyan" community so that they are forced to leave Assam, according to the board's statement.

Ilyas said it is shocking and unacceptable that a chief minister, who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, is seen openly advocating discrimination, harassment, and disenfranchisement of a particular community.

"Such statements strike at the very foundation of constitutional governance, the rule of law, and the principle of equality before law. If constitutional authorities like the Election Commission fail to resist such unlawful pressure, the credibility of free and fair elections itself will be in jeopardy," he said.

The board also appealed to President Murmu to take appropriate constitutional action against the chief minister for his 'dangerous' and 'unconstitutional remarks'.

"The Chief Justice of India has been urged to intervene without delay. Failure to act firmly and swiftly may embolden further hate speech and create conditions of social unrest and lawlessness," the board said.

The board also called upon secular political parties, civil society groups, and citizens to take note of this 'open call for discrimination' and stand united in defence of constitutional values.