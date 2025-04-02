AIMPLB threatens nationwide protests against Waqf Bill, calls it a 'black law'

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a major organisation representing Muslims in India, on Wednesday said it will challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in court, calling it a "black law" that threatens the rights of the community.

The Waqf legislation is being taken up for debate and passage in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. If passed by the Lower House, the bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Criticising the bill at a press conference, AIMPLB member Md Adeeb claimed it is an attempt to seize the properties of the Muslim community.

"They have started this spectacle thinking they can take away our property. Can this be accepted? Do not think that we are defeated," Adeeb said, emphasising that the fight against the bill is just a beginning.

Stating that the bill was opposed during deliberations in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) set up to review it, Adeeb said, "It should not be assumed that we have lost the battle. We have just begun. This is a fight to save the country because the proposed law endangers the very fabric of India."

Adeeb, who urged all conscientious citizens to resist the bill, reaffirmed the AIMPLB's commitment to oppose the proposed legislation both legally and through public demonstrations.

"We will go to court. We will not rest until this law is withdrawn," he said.

AIMPLB spokesperson Mohammad Ali Mohsin said, "We have started this fight because we want to save the country. Our aim is to put an end to this black law." The board members also hinted at nationwide protests, drawing parallels with the farmers' agitation.

"We will organise programmes across the country just like the farmers did. If needed, we will block roads and take all peaceful measures to oppose the bill," Mohsin said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill aims to amend an 1995 Act governing Waqf properties in India. The amendments, the Centre has said, are aimed at improving the management of Waqf properties in the country.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August last year, after which it was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined it and submitted a report in February this year.

The contentious changes in the bill include the provision for non-Muslim members in the Central Waqf Council and Waqf boards. Also, any government property identified as Waqf will cease to be Waqf and the district collector will determine their ownership.

The opposition parties, including the Congress, have opposed the legislation, claiming the panel formed to examine the bill did not consider the suggestions put forward by the opposition MPs.

They also accused the Centre of rushing the bill.