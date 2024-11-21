AIMPLB to hold its annual general sessions in Bengaluru from November 23

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Thursday said it is organising its annual general sessions here on November 23 and 24, during which its strategy regarding the protection of 'Waqf' will be "considered." On the occasion, a public meeting focused on "Protection of Shariat and Protection of Awqaf" will be held at Eidgah Quddus Saheb (ground), it said.

The twenty-ninth session of the Board will be held at the largest religious seminary of Karnataka -- DarulUloomSabeel-ur-Rashad, AIMPLB said in a release.

"In these two days, there will be various consultation sessions of the Board members and special invitees, wherein the reports of various committees of the Board will also be presented, and the future action plan will also be decided, especially the strategy regarding the protection of waqf will be considered," it said.

Presently, the Board is running a movement against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, it said, adding, the Bill presented by the current government is "harmful in terms of its contents." "This is the reason that all the Muslim organisations and parties including the Board have decided to reject it." On the invitation of the Board, 3.75 lakh emails were sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, "making it clear that the Indian Muslim will not approve the Waqf Amendment Bill at any cost," it said.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8 and referred to a joint committee of Parliament after a heated debate, with the government asserting that the proposed law did not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques and the opposition calling it a targeting of Muslims and an attack on the Constitution.

At the sessions, new members will be elected and vacancies of deceased ones filled, the Board said, adding, the public meeting will be addressed by office-bearers of the Board, prominent personalities of the community and leaders from various schools of thoughts. PTI KSU RS RS