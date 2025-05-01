AIMSS Chamiyana to become first hospital in HP to offer robotic surgery, says CM

Shimla, May 1 (PTI) Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (AIMSS) at Chamiyana near Shimla would be the first hospital in the state to offer robotic surgery, followed by Tanda hospital in Kangra, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday while inaugurating the In-Patient Department in the hospital.

Also, to cope-up with the patient load at Indira Gandhi Medical College hospital (IGMCH) Shimla and provide better healthcare facilities, some of its departments, including gastroenterology, nephrology and plastic surgery, have been shifted to AIMSS, popularly known as Chamiyana Super Specialty Hospital, a statement issued here said.

Among its many benefits, robotic surgery offers increased precision and accuracy, faster recovery times and reduced risk of infection due to minimally invasive techniques. Patients also experience less pain due to smaller incisions, which helps them recover quickly, often leading to shorter hospital stays.

In the next two months, cardiology and cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) services would also be transferred to AIMSS Chamiyana, he said.

Besides upgrading AIMSS Chamiyana, all medical colleges, zonal hospitals, and regional hospitals are also being equipped with modern technology to ensure world-class facilities for patients within the state itself, the CM highlighted.

While at the hospital, the CM also held a meeting on campus and enquired about the services being provided to patients. He also instructed the Public Works Department to improve the approach road leading to the hospital.

The hospital has a capacity of 337 beds and is equipped with high-end operation theatres and a cardiac catheterisation laboratory. While it has just started, it will become fully functional within the next six months, he said.