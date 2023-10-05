AINEC expresses concern at police raids against NewsClick, says govt should ensure freedom of press

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The All India Newspaper Editors Conference (AINEC) on Thursday expressed its concern about the raids conducted on the premises of several journalists in connection with the NewsClick case and urged the government to ensure a fair probe.

The Delhi Police had on Tuesday arrested the online news portal's founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty after searching more than 50 locations in different states and questioning several journalists in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations the portal received money for pro-China propaganda.

Thirty-seven male suspects were reportedly questioned at the office of Delhi Police Special Cell, while nine female suspects were quizzed at their residences in connection with the matter.

Another body, Youth Journalist Association, said in a statement that it stands by journalists doing their job with integrity and honesty but will not support those "working against the interest of the nation and takes Chinese funds to become a tool for their anti-India propaganda or in any way involved in anti-national activities." Commenting on the police action, AINEC said while the law must take its course, the government and its agencies should respect the freedom of the press and ensure that the investigation is fair and transparent.

"It is important that the investigating agencies pursue actual offences, if any, and not use their powers to muzzle the voice of journalists or to intimidate them.

"A free press is a key pillar of democracy and it is the duty of the government to uphold the independence of media," it said.

The YJA said it will leave no stone unturned to ensure that no forthright journalist is afflicted or harassed by any agency. PTI KR VN VN