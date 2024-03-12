AINRC legislator from Karaikal to be sworn in as Puducherry Minister on Mar 14

Puducherry, Mar 12 (PTI) AINRC Legislator from Karaikal (North) constituency P R N Thirumurugan will be inducted as a Minister in the Puducherry Cabinet on March 14, official sources said.

Advertisment

Thirumurugan will be sworn in as Minister in the AINRC-BJP coalition government by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the Raj Nivas here.

The 52-year-old Thirumurugan was appointed by the President as a minister after Chief Minister N Rangasamy recommended his name.

Thirumurugan's induction restore the strength of the territorial cabinet to six and would fill the vacancy caused by the removal of the only woman member in the House S Chandrapriyanga (AINRC) in October last year as 'her performance as Minister was not satisfactory.' Chandrapriyanga, however, continues to be a legislator.

Representation for the Karaikal region in the Cabinet is also maintained by appointing Thirumurugan as a minister in the coalition government.

Thirumurugan is the son of the former Congress Legislator PR Nalamaharajan, who represented the then Cottuchery segment in Karaikal. PTI Cor SS