AIPOC: Rajasthan Speaker expresses concern on reduced number of House sittings

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Saturday expressed concern on the reduced number sittings of the House.

Speaking at the 84th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), Devnani said the constitution of legislative committees of the House should not be done on the basis of numerical strength of parties but on the ability of the members.

He also said there should be discussion on the reports of the legislative committees.

Legislative panels must be time bound so that the reports too are time bound, he opined.