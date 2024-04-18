Air ambulances, helicopters to be deployed in UP to tackle emergencies during LS polls

Noida/Lucknow, Apr 18 (PTI) In a proactive measure to deal with emergencies during Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh government has made arrangements for the deployment of air ambulances and helicopters in all the seven phases of polls in the state.

Advertisment

The air ambulances and helicopters will be strategically stationed across various locations in the state depending on when they go to polls, according to an official statement.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already procured the air ambulances and helicopters on lease from a private aviation company headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, it said.

The aerial resources will not only stand ready to offer swift assistance during crises but also facilitate the transportation of medical supplies and the deployment of paramilitary and police forces as needed, the statement said.

Advertisment

"As a crucial part of safety measures, air ambulances and helicopters will be strategically stationed at various locations during each phase of the elections. In the initial phase scheduled for April 19, focusing on the western region of Uttar Pradesh, helicopters will be stationed in Moradabad on April 18 and 19 and an air ambulance will be stationed in Bareilly on the 19th," it said.

"Similarly, for the second phase on April 26, helicopters will be deployed in Aligarh on the 25th and 26th of April, whereas air ambulances will be stationed in Meerut on the 26th. Moving to the third phase on May 7th, helicopters will be positioned in Agra on the 6th and 7th of May, while air ambulances will be deployed in Bareilly on the 7th," it said.

As the elections progress to the fourth phase on May 13, helicopters will be deployed in Kanpur on the 12the and 13th of May, and an air ambulance will be stationed in Lucknow on May 13, according to the statement.

Advertisment

Likewise, for the fifth phase on May 20, helicopters will be stationed in Jhansi, and an air ambulance in Lucknow. In the sixth phase, helicopters will be deployed in Ayodhya, and an air ambulance in Prayagraj, it said.

Finally, in the last phase on June 1, helicopters will be positioned in Gorakhpur, while air ambulances will be stationed in Varanasi, it added.

In addition to providing critical medical assistance during emergencies, they will play a pivotal role in swiftly transporting and deploying forces to affected areas.

Advertisment

"This preemptive measure aims to mitigate the risk of potential major accidents during emergencies. JetServ Aviation Pvt. Ltd., based in Gurugram, has been contracted on lease, with a minimum usage requirement of 2 hours per day, at a cost of Rs 5.60 lakh," according to the statement.

"Over the course of seven days, this arrangement will amount to a total expenditure of Rs 39.20 lakh, with financial approval granted by the state government. The Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Department and the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters in Lucknow are tasked with calculating and managing payments, including applicable GST, in accordance with regulations," it said.

Any surplus funds remaining after expenditures will be deposited into the treasury as per established protocols, the statement added. PTI KIS TIR TIR