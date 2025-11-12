Air cargo services restored from Donyi Polo Airport

Itanagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Air cargo services have been restored from Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar, an official said.

The air cargo services were temporarily put on hold following the shifting of operations to the newly inaugurated terminal building of the airport.

A statement issued by Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation minister Balo Raja's office on Tuesday said the BCAS regional director has conveyed to Donyi Polo Airport director and Indigo Services manager about approval for resumption of air cargo services.

On October 24 this year, the Arunachal Pradesh government's Trade and Commerce department highlighted the difficulties faced by them, including registered and participating MSMEs of the state in dispatching their consignments for the India-International Trade Fair 2025 to be held in New Delhi from November 14 to 27, due to a lack of air cargo services.

Raja immediately wrote a letter to the Donyi Polo Airport director highlighting the issues and requested him to take immediate steps to restore the services.

The minister's repeated persuasion bore fruit on Tuesday when the BCAS regional director finally gave approval/security vetting for resuming cargo services.

Donyi Polo director P Narendra said the Indigo Airline has already made necessary arrangements for the resumption of the air cargo services and it will be available with immediate effect.