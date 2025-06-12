Air Chief Marshal A P Singh to review Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy

Hyderabad, Jun 12 (PTI) Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, would review the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, near here on June 14.

The event will commemorate the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

During the ceremony, Air Chief Marshal Singh, who would be the the Reviewing Officer (RO) for the parade, will confer the ‘President’s Commission’ to the graduating trainees, a defence release said on Thursday.

The ceremony includes presentation of ‘Wings’ upon successful completion of training to the flight cadets of the IAF, officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and one officer from friendly foreign country, it said.

The flight cadet from Flying branch who stands first in the order of merit will be awarded the coveted ‘President’s Plaque’ as well as the ‘Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour’ and will be commanding the parade, it said.

The ‘President’s Plaque’ will be awarded by the RO to the flight cadet standing first in the overall order of merit in the Ground Duty branches.

The event would include a display by the Akash Ganga team and Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) to mark the beginning of the CGP, and interspersed fly-pasts by the Pilatus PC-7 MkII, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak aircraft, the release added.

